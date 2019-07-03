Back by popular demand: The High Rollers concert and dance in Town Park set for July 13

By Dan Janowsky

Special to The PREVIEW

In January of this year, Andy Janowsky, lead singer of the High Rollers Band, announced his retirement from the live performance circuit. Many people were disappointed to learn the High Rollers would no longer be playing, as their outstanding music and enthusiastic shows had become an annual tradition in the Durango and Pagosa Springs area.

The band soon realized that getting out would be more difficult than imagined and with certain events dependent on their participation, they agreed to play a limited number of “special” performances for the summer of 2019.

The Pagosa Wrestling Club is pleased to be on that list and as the band members generally agree, the annual benefit for the club is one of their favorites.

Some may wonder if the July 13 concert will be the “real” High Rollers or a band with the same name, but different musicians. Rest assured, this is the same band that has played this concert for the last few years and has toured throughout the southwest, as well as France and Spain.

The concert this year will again feature Andy Janowsky on vocals and bass; Jeff Johnson on fiddle, rhythm guitar, banjo and vocals; Daren Stroud as lead guitar and vocals; and Missy Stroud on keyboard and vocals. Rounding it out will be the backbone of any good band, drummer Clay Louder.

Best of all, the concert is open to the public, with admission by a donation of any amount.

Concessions will once again be provided with barbecue pulled pork sandwiches as the main course. Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary will once again host a beer garden, and there will be baked goods on sale and at auction.

All proceeds will benefit the Pagosa Wrestling Club, which sponsors local wrestlers of all ages in providing travel money, entry fees, uniforms and much more.

Join us for live music and a beautiful setting in downtown Pagosa Springs. The band will begin playing at 7 p.m. on July 13 in Town Park. More information is to come, but for now, mark your calendars and pass the word.