Venturing Crew 612 attends National Youth Leadership Training

By John Moore

Special to The SUN

While many high school students were enjoying their first week of summer vacation, several young men and women from Pagosa Springs Venturing Crew 612 (chartered by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church) were attending a National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) course at Gorham Scout Camp near Espanola, N.M.

NYLT is an exciting, action-packed program designed for councils to provide youth members with leadership skills and experience they can use in their home crews and troops and in other situations demanding leadership of self and others. This course incorporates the latest leadership ideas and presents fresh, vital and meaningful training for today’s Scouts.

NYLT is a six-day course. The course centers around the concepts of what a leader must be, what he/she must know and what he/she must do. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on “how to.” Content is delivered in a troop and patrol outdoor setting with an emphasis on immediate application of learning in a fun environment. These skills come alive during the week as the patrol goes on a quest for the meaning of leadership.

Individuals from Crew 612 attending this week-long leadership program were Ally Ashbaugh, David Ashbaugh, Ameillia Davis, Jonathon Matney, Jerum Reeder and Annika Zenger. In addition to these members, Eagle Scout David Zenger, also from Venturing Crew 612, was a member of the Great Southwest Council Brown Sea Youth Leadership Team at Gorham Scout Camp from June 2-8.

Scouting is a year-round program for young men and women that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves.

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is now open to young women who will have the opportunity to earn scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. In Scouts BSA, young men and women go places, test themselves and have one-of-a-kind adventures that can’t be found anywhere else. NYLT and the scouting program provide young men and women with one of the best leadership and character-building programs in the country.

For more information about these programs, contact John Moore at johntmooref15@gmail.com. Come join us today.