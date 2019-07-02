Episcopal Church to begin study of ‘Slightly Bad Girls of the Bible’

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

A study of “Slightly Bad Girls of the Bible” by Liz Curtis Higgs will begin Monday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church library.

The Spirited Women’s book group at St. Patrick’s is leading the study in preparation for Curtis Higgs’ two-day retreat, to be held at the church on Sept. 18 and 19. All women in the community are welcome to attend the book study and read how Curtis Higgs makes the biblical stories from the Old Testament new again.

Sarah, Hagar, Rebekah and Leah were far from evil women, but hardly perfect — like us today. Curtis Higgs’ retreat in September is open to all women of the community. Tickets are available for $45 for the two-day retreat and can be purchased at St. Patrick’s on Wednesdays between 9:30 a.m. and noon.

Curtis Higgs is a very well-known international lecturer and author of 37 books including her “Bad Girls of the Bible” series, “Women of Christmas,” “Women of Easter” and a Christian novel series based in Scotland. Curtis Higgs has a wealth of experience and scripture study to share. Her funny and sometimes irreverent description of women of the Bible helps confirm the concept that we are not so different from ladies of the past. For more information about Curtis Higgs, go to her website, lizcurtishiggs.com.