Tuesday hand-drumming session a family-friendly activity

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, July 2, at noon.

The clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave. For more information, call 731-3117.

The hand-drumming class is a family-friendly activity in which joy, fun and playfulness abound. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

Groove to the beat of your drum while being steeped in the intricate rhythms created by a group of improvising drummers. Become lost in an all-embracing pulse while expanding your listening and playing skills. Join a group effort to create an original collective voice.

According to drummer Nick D’Virgilio: “Drumming stimulates the brain by making both the left and right halves of your brain work at the same time in what is called ‘hemispheric coordination’ or ‘synchronous brain activity.’ A really great way to tap into the power of drums and rhythm is by joining a drum circle. Even if you’ve never played a note in your life, you can find real joy in grabbing a drum and hitting it. You’ll get energized and may find a creative spark in yourself you didn’t know was there.”

The positive energy generated by group drumming acts as an excellent opportunity for creative expression, bonding with others in a harmonious social experience, feeling uplifted, energized and inspired. Best of all, it helps make life fun.