Patsy Cline tribute show to benefit Veterans for Veterans

By June Marquez

Special to The PREVIEW

Kick off your Fourth of July festivities with a show sure to make you laugh, sing and shed a tear or two. This year’s annual “Tribute to Patsy Cline” will take stage at our vintage downtown Liberty Theatre on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

June Marquez and a tribute band produced the show in 2011 as a fundraiser and continue to donate to nonprofit organizations. This year’s donation will go to Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County.

Pedal-steel guitar player Ted Hockenbury from Bayfield continues to lead the band with melodies of the nostalgic classic songs of Patsy Cline as Marquez sings these ballads from her heart. Jaret Heber of Pagosa Springs will play his ’50s country music on stand-up base with Rob Shoffner on drums.

Please come join a community program continuing to bring people and art together. Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and the Liberty Theatre. You may call Marquez to reserve tickets at will call, 769-7254. See you there.