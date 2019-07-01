It takes a village: ‘Tarzan’ to open July 5

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

It has indeed taken a village to make ape costumes for Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) production of “Tarzan the Musical” set to open July 5 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

CUP is Pagosa’s community theater and, boy, did the community come together to help with these fabulous costumes.

The CUP production crew of Dale Scrivener, Dale Johnson, Kaitlen Smith and Trace Gross met in early January to start discussing and bringing ideas to the table as to how we could construct the apes’ outfits. We had sought input from local costume designers Doris Leitch and Nanette Cheffers, in addition to doing many hours of research. After we decided on design, we needed materials. We decided T-shirts would make a great base for our design. So, we put out a call to our Pagosa community and, wow, did it respond. Hundreds and hundreds of T-shirts and other materials literally began arriving on Smith’s doorstep and off we went.

In particular, thanks to those who provided us with needed T-shirts that we modified, tore up and cut into strips of many colors. And, again, thanks to those who have been endlessly cutting and sewing for months: Pat Doocy, Nora and Ricardo Martinez, Mary Miller, Smith, Gross, Anika Thomas, Lisa Scott, Katrina Thomas, Johnson, David Smith, Crissy Ferguson, Hunter Swinehart, Eileen Bartig and so many more. Many thanks to lead ape costumer Kaitlen Smith, without whom we would never have been able to provide these amazing costumes for our “Tarzan” cast.

Come see “Tarzan” next week — the T-shirt you used to wear might well be on that stage. Come see “Tarzan” with a fantastic cast and full pit orchestra. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce and at the door. There will be six performances only.