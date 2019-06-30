Tax credit means voting is half price for Seeds’ Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

By Tess Wisher

Special to The SUN

The wine has been ordered, the decorations are arriving and the stars are hard at work practicing their dances with their talented coaches. Everyone is getting excited about Dancing with the Pagosa Stars to be held July 20 at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The votes in support of our local stars are coming in and the race to win the Mirror Ball Trophy by earning the most money is heating up.

You don’t have to be a relative or close friend to vote for a star. If you are athletic, enjoy the arts, have donated to local causes, drink local beer or support local businesses, there is a star you can vote for. Just visit http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to view star bios for Annita Bens, Jason Cox, Chris Hopkins, Mike Le Roux, Laura Moore, Steve Potter, Nicki Smith and Evelyn Tennyson. Each $1 vote supports Seeds of Learning and gets these stars closer to the Mirror Ball Trophy. You can vote as much and as often as you like. You can even vote for more than one star.

The best part about voting is your donation qualifies for a Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit. Any individual, corporation or other business entity making a monetary contribution to promote child care in Colorado is eligible for a 50 percent tax credit when filing a Colorado income tax return. That means that $500 in votes only costs you $250. This tax credit is a “win-win-win” for the taxpayer, for the star dancing and for the preschool children educated at Seeds of Learning.

Although the event is currently sold out, it is very possible that tickets will open up as the event gets closer. Anyone still interested in attending should contact Lisa Peters at (281) 650-0875 to be placed on the Dancing with the Pagosa Stars wait list. Tickets are $125 and include dinner, drinks and the best entertainment in town.

Your votes must be received by July 19 to be counted toward your favorite star’s total. Whether or not your star wins the Mirror Ball Trophy on July 20 for raising the most money, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you, too, are a “star” for helping change the future for an at-risk child.