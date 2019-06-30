Public invited to welcome Belgian firefighters to town

By Sylvia Thompson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) does an exchange of friendship program with a fire department located in Beaumont, Belgium.

Every five years, some Belgian firefighters come to celebrate the Fourth of July with us and have a taste of American culture.

The year after, firefighters from the PFPD are going to Belgium to celebrate a special historic event in Beaumont.

This year, only three firefighters and their spouses will make the trip to Pagosa Springs and will participate in different activities organized for them: a shooting session, a wildland fire training, a possible rafting trip if the river is in good condition and, of course, the Fourth of July parade.

Please come to meet them at our official reception on Monday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse. There will be a cash bar by Rotary Club and barbecue.