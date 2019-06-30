Dust, dirt, gravel and grit guaranteed at Dusty Kid’s Gravel Growler

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The SUN

Dust, dirt, gravel and grit is what you’ll get at this year’s Dusty Kid’s Gravel Growler Fun Race. Kids, this is one event your parents will let you get dirty at during the Pagosa Duathlon, aptly named The Dirty Du.

On July 13 race day fun begins at 7:30 a.m. with kids tearing off down the gravel road, all vying for the lead and giving their all.

This is the perfect race for your kiddos to start their love of racing competitions. Our kid-friendly, noncompetitive race is ideal for your budding athlete. The gravel road course, with the backdrop of mountains and meadows, gives the backcountry feel without the single-track obstacles.

Dusty Kid Gravel Growlers will shoot off the starting line for a 1-mile run, then hop on their bike for the final 2 miles. Since the course is on gravel roads, any kiddo with wheels can ride. Ages have ranged from 4 to 12, each racing at their own personal ability. Since this race is not timed, all kids are winners at the Dirty Du. Parents, feel free to join your kiddo on the course and coach them through to the finish.

Early registration is highly recommended to guarantee your race T-shirt, but race-day registration will also be available. Register online at www.PagosaDuathlon.com.

Cost for Dusty Kids Gravel Growlers is only $15 (parent coaches are free). Each will receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt, prize and post-race goodies. Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Monument Park Road.

Come give your budding athlete a true mountain race experience at the Pagosa Duathlon.

And don’t forget their helmet.

All proceeds benefit Rise Above Violence, a nonprofit organization that promotes the belief that all people have the right to live free from violence by providing support and advocacy services for victims and education for youth and our community.

Trained advocates provide 24-hour comprehensive services to nearly 400 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year. Sponsorships help pay for emergency housing, food and transportation; counseling; support groups; court assistance; and youth violence prevention education and empowerment programs.

Call Ashley at 264-1129, ext. 4 to learn more. We’ll see you at the Du.