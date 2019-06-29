Worn flag collection underway

Roy Vega

Special to The SUN

American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 is collecting unserviceable American and Colorado state flags for proper retirement and disposal in accordance with public law as embodied in Title 36, U.S. Code Chapter 10, Sections 173-178 known as the Flag Code, and in particular with Section 176(k) on disposal of unserviceable flags: The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

Mullins-Nickerson American Legion Post 108 provides this dignified retirement ceremony, and worn flags may be turned in to any Legionnaire or left at any of the following locations: Pagosa Springs Town Hall, Pagosa Fire District Station No. 1 on North Pagosa Boulevard, the Archuleta County Veterans Services Office in the Ross Aragon Community Center, or Vega Insurance and Financial Services office at 818 Rosita St. (across the highway from the Ruby Sisson Library).

Flags will be collected until the Fourth of July. The post will then announce a date for when the flag retirement and disposal ceremony will take place.