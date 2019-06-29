Sheriff’s Office hours change

By Derek Woodman

Special to The SUN

Effective July 1, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office will adjust the following services offered at its office located at 777 CR 600:

• Office hours will be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Fingerprints will be administered on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• VIN verifications will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Other locations for VIN verifications in Archuleta County are as follows:

• Pagosa Springs Police Department, 551 Hot Springs Blvd., 264-4151, ext. 228.

• Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder, 449 San Juan St., 264-8350.

• Colorado State Patrol, 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1-A, 249-4392.