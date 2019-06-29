New Thought program to center on recognizing, using gifts

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

You come bearing gifts to this life. Do you realize what your gifts are? All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, June 30, at 10 a.m., as we explore how to recognize your gifts, make an important contribution with the gifts you bring to humanity and how to be of service by utilizing your gifts.

We will have spirited, live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds meditation and healing circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m., NTC will host Sue and John Love, who will be speaking on “Matrix Re-Imprinting: Beyond Emotional Freedom Technique.”

On Saturday, June 29, NTC will hold its annual rafting trip and picnic.

All are welcome. Please call NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.