Community Band’s patriotic concert set for 2 p.m. on July 4

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society and The Springs Resort present the Community Band in a patriotic concert on July 4, at 2 p.m. This will be a good, old-fashioned concert in the park, except, in addition to the uproarious marches that the Community Band will perform, the San Juan River will add its own Sturm and Drang to the background of this event.

This concert is a free event; however, donations are gladly welcomed. The Springs Resort generously matches the donations that are given at the concert.

The Community Band consists of volunteers from near and far. Some of them are professional musicians who have played for years, some are amateurs who love the thrill of traditional band music and some are student musicians whose lives are enriched by this opportunity. Regardless, the town of Pagosa Springs is in for a special performance on the Fourth of July.

For your listening pleasure, bring a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up next to the San Juan River. The Community Band will be under the tent on the river side of The Springs Resort. Access to the concert is either from Hot Springs Boulevard or U.S. 160 and walk over the pedestrian bridge.

Once again, the Fourth of July concert is at 2 p.m. Get your patriotic on.