Celebrate the Fourth with a star-spangled concert

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

“America! America! God shed His grace on thee!” Those familiar words by Katerine Lee Bates will echo through the sanctuary of the Community United Methodist Church next Tuesday evening as the Community Singers and the Quodlibet Handbell Choir present a sparkling patriotic concert.

Singers from across Pagosa Springs have joined forces to share inspirational music celebrating Independence Day. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and all are invited.

The concert will include narration that tells about our country and our history, and it honors our military and veterans. Members of the American Legion will be on hand as well as boys from Boy Scout Troop 807. This is a family affair and we’re looking forward to observing the holiday with great music, great friends and a common love for our country.

A reception for our audience will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall. Admission is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted.