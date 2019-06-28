UUs to hear report from General Assembly

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

One of the prides of many Protestant denominations is their governance system. Most of these denominations govern by a democratic process. The Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) proudly partakes in this form of democratic polity based upon making policy decisions at the local and national level.

Each year, UUs gather to make decisions that reflect our fifth principle, which advocates the right of individual conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and society at large. How this process works out in actuality will be the topic of this Sunday’s service.

On Sunday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Dean Cerny of the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will report on his experience at this year’s General Assembly in Spokane, Wash. Please join us as we hear how the wonderful and sometimes messy process of democracy works within the UUA.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.