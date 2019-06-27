Upcoming classes: All you ever wanted to know about the Episcopal church

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

Have you ever wondered what sets the Episcopal Church apart from other denominations? How is it different from Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans, Baptists or nondenominational churches? What do they believe? How do they worship? What is their history?

On Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. in St. Patrick’s parish building, the Rev. Douglas Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s, will begin teaching a series of classes that will answer these questions and more.

The classes, titled “All you ever wanted to know about the Episcopal church but were afraid to ask,” are open to the public. Those who attend will have the option to become Episcopalians by confirmation on Aug. 4, when the Right Rev. Kym Lucas, the new Episcopal bishop of Colorado, will be present at St. Patrick’s to officiate the service.

“Certainly, joining the church is not a requirement,” Neel said. “The class offers a great deal of interesting information and discussion regarding the practices of the Episcopal church for those who simply want to know. We welcome any who wish to attend.”

The classes will continue for four weeks concluding on July 30. Those wishing to be confirmed are encouraged to attend all of the classes. However, others are welcome at any time to sit in and learn.

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information regarding these or other classes offered by the church, please call 731-5801.