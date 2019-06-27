Tillerson selected grand marshal for July 4 parade

By Larry Parks

Special to The SUN

Being honored as grand marshal for the Pagosa Springs Fourth of July parade came as a complete surprise to Patty Tillerson; one sensed a humility bordering on embarrassment when she was told of her selection. At first, she seemed to demur, wanting to talk about all of the lovely people of Pagosa Springs who go about doing good every day without much notice. She said that Pagosa Springs is a great community of volunteers.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.