Thingamajig’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical’ an operatic descent into darkness

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

While writing his Gothic novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in 1886, Robert Louis Stevenson probably had no idea that his character names would become a permanent fixture in the English language, along with a small selection of other mythical characters from 19th century English writers: Frankenstein and Dracula. Now, 130 years later, the basic outline of the story remains familiar. The good Dr. Jekyll finds himself searching for a solution to the same human struggle described by the apostle Paul in the Bible:

“For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do … For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out …”

In Stevenson’s Gothic tale, the good doctor develops a potion that brings about, within himself, a very distinct separation between the well-loved Dr. Jekyll and the universally hated Mr. Hyde.

An operatic version, loosely based on Stevenson’s story, was developed by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden for a world premiere run in Houston, Texas, after which the musical embarked on a national tour of the United States prior to its Broadway debut in 1997. International productions in various languages have since been staged, including a concert version and a revamped U.S. tour in 2012 ahead of a 2013 Broadway revival.

The Thingamajig Theatre’s professional production of “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical” will open tomorrow evening, Friday, June 28, at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, under the guidance of three Thingamajig veterans: Director Melissa Firlit, Musical Director Boni McIntyre and Choreographer Pia Wyatt. The production features Perry Davis Harper as Jekyll/Hyde, with Bailey Claffey and Samantha Luck as his conflicting romantic interests.

During an interview last week, Firlit spoke about her attraction to the musical version.

“Jekyll and Hyde was actually one of my favorite musicals, even back in high school. I just loved it; I had all the CDs. And I’m really attracted to the duality, because I think we are all things, as people. I’m fascinated with the idea of ‘good vs. evil.’ And I’m really attracted to aspects of mental health.

“I saw it on Broadway when I was in high school and I was just so attracted to the music, and the emotional arch of it. It’s very grand, in the sense of a musical; it’s like an ode to an operatic world.

“I also like that it’s sexy and dangerous.”

Firlit noted that the play also deals with addiction. In the musical, Dr. Jekyll becomes addicted to the idea of solving a human mental health problem and develops a chemical potion that he (mistakenly) believes will help him achieve his goal — a reflection on our societal problem of drug abuse.

Firlit mentioned her interest in another dichotomy tackled by the opera: the segregation between the rich and the poor.

“The story unfolds in a grimy, gritty world, where people feel dispensable. People feel trapped in their status circles; whether they’re rich or poor, they can’t escape it.

“I think this is a world we are all familiar with, but we avert our gaze. We don’t want to look at it. Some of the issues the characters are dealing with are things we don’t want to pay attention to. The mental health issues. The problem of addiction. Our struggles with sensuality and sexuality. I think people want to live in a ‘black and white’ world, where good and evil are clearly defined. And the world isn’t that simple.

“Within Jekyll’s experiment, these are aspect of himself that were always there, right under the surface. And now he is giving himself permission to act on those impulses …”

In adapting the Gothic tale for the stage, lyricist Leslie Bricusse and composer Frank Wildhorn inserted a romantic conflict not present in Stevenson’s original story: two women vying for Jekyll’s/Hyde’s affection. The two women in Jekyll’s life are his fiancée Emma, played by Luck, and girl-of-the-night Lucy, performed by Claffey.

“Jekyll and Hyde is a story that we all sort of take for granted; we all know something about it. But I don’t think we’ve truly explored it. Many people I’ve run into around town have said, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see it. I know the story, but I don’t know the musical.’ The music has such a feeling of movement, and propels the story forward,” Firlit said. “The show feels epic, in many ways, just because of the music behind it.

“So if you think you know the story — you should come see the musical.”

“Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical” opens Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, as part of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s 2019 summer repertory season. The other musicals playing include “Ring of Fire,” ‘Mamma Mia!,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

Thingamajig Theatre Company is a professional 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For information on how to donate, purchase tickets and get further show information, please visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).