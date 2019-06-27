Reading to your toddler? Print books may be best

Reading books to your children is one of the greatest pleasures of parents. Now, a recent study published in the journal Pediatrics tells us that reading print books together generated more verbalizations about the story from parents and toddlers, as well as more back-and-forth discussions between them, than electronic books.

These findings come from researchers at the University of Michigan who asked 37 parents to read similar stories to their 2- and 3-year-olds in three different formats — print, a basic electronic book on a tablet, and an enhanced electronic book with animation and/or sound effects.

The researchers said they wanted to study toddlers in particular because of a concern that very young children might be particularly susceptible to distractions by electronic enhancements. That turned out to be true — and basic electronic books without enhancements also resulted in less engagement with their parents than with print books.

Given that parent-child dialogue is so valuable to reading comprehension and enhanced relationships, the bottom line appears to be that a print book is best for young children’s reading experiences with their parents.

Speaking of e-book distractions, one of the study leaders said, “You don’t need a lot of bells and whistles to support your child’s development. Engaging [your] child and talking to [your] child does a wonderful job of supporting early child development.”

Library closure

Your library will be closed on July 4 in celebration of Independence Day.

Summer Reading Program underway

Your library’s Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Register from home on our website or sign up at the library and pick up your first bingo cards at the desk. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.

Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.

We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to pre-K, children K-fifth grade, sixth-12th grades, and ages 18-100.

Watch for details and dates in this column every week and pick up activities calendars so you don’t miss anything.

Bike repair tool kit

available

Did you know that your library has a bike repair toolkit available for free check out? This toolkit includes a handbook titled “Essential Road Bike Maintenance Handbook” by Todd Downs and a toolbox filled with the essential tools needed for basic bicycle repairs. The handbook covers topics such as frame, pedals, brakes and more. The library also offers a variety of other bicycle resources for people of all ages including maps, guidebooks and historical information.

Summer Reading Club today

Youngsters kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore exciting adventures in outer space. Today, June 27, centers on the planets, when you’ll view images of the planets taken by the Hubble telescope and create your own. On July 11, we’ll explore the sun; on July 18, we’ll study at our solar system; and on July 25, we’ll look in the world of sci-fi, UFOs and aliens.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, June 28, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Teen book club tomorrow

Friday, June 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the free teen book club, seventh- through 12th-graders will discuss “Toil and Trouble: 15 Tales of Women and Witchcraft” edited by Jessica Spotswood and Tess Sharpe, and enjoy free snacks.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group — formerly the Senior Book Club — meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tomorrow, Friday, June 28, they will discuss “The Wishing Trees” by Jon Shors. Stop by your library to pick up a copy. No registration is required. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, July 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

ESL classes

We are now holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Computer classes

The is a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. to learn a useful technology skill or application. It’s generally on alternating Thursdays, but this month it will be alternating Mondays. July 15 is Microsoft Excel Basics. July 29 is Microsoft Word Basics. No registration is required.

Adult education

summer hours

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) has moved to summer hours. It now takes place on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time on July 2, 9 and 16.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This free session is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Nonfiction

“Chasing the Moon” by Robert Stone and Alan Andres explores the people and politics that launched America into the Space Age. “Moonbound” by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm documents the Apollo 11 flight and the men who went first. “Aloha Rodeo” by David Wolman and Julian Smith tells the story of Hawaiian cowboys whose 1908 adventure upended the conventional history of the American West. “100 Side Hustles” by Chris Guillebeau offers unexpected ideas for making extra money without quitting your day job. “Leaving the Witness” by Amber Scorah is a memoir of a Jehovah’s Witness starting a new life after leaving her religion. “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks” reveals the architectural design, influence of the history of the region and building details of a complex of buildings created near Vail by Betsy and Bud Knapp, the original owners of Architectural Digest and Bon Appetit magazines.

CDs

“The Pursuits of Lord Kit Cavanaugh” by Stephanie Laurens is volume two of The Cavanaughs series. “Upheaval” by Jared Diamond is an explanation of why some nations recover from crisis and others do not. “The Flight Portfolio” by Julie Orringer tells of a young American helping artists and writers fleeing the Nazis. “The Rosie Result” by Graeme Simsion is the comedic final installment to the Rosie series. “Venom of the Mountain Man” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a western. “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver features a man hired to find a kidnapped young woman.

DVDs

“13 Reasons Why” is season two. “First Man on the Moon” is the Nova production.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“Fall; or, Dodge in Hell” by Neal Stephenson is a sci-fi thriller about a preserved brain after a death. “This Storm” by James Ellroy centers on a Los Angeles gone mad after Pearl Harbor. “The Savior” by J.R. Ward is part of the Black Dagger Brotherhood vampire series. “The Favorite Daughter” by Kaira Rouda is a psychological suspense story. “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn follows the search for a Nazi woman in America. “The Alice Network,” also by Kate Quinn, is a historical novel about female espionage agents in World War I.

Other novels

“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong is a letter from a son unearthing a history rooted in Vietnam. “The First Mistake” by Sandie Jones tells of a wife, her husband and the woman who is supposedly her best friend.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“If you want things to be different, perhaps the answer is to be different yourself.” — Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), American minister, author and creator of the “power of positive thinking” philosophy.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.