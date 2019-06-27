Public Notices 06/27/2019

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON JULY 16th

Allen Industries of Clearwater, FL, represented by San Juan Signs of Farmington, NM, has applied for Variance from the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, for the Speedway Gas Station located on pt. Tr. 1 Village Center north of US Highway 160, at 25 N. Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-273). The property is owned by Western Refining Retail, LLC, of San Antonio, TX. Applicant is requesting variance from the Corner Sight Triangle (Sec. 5.4.7 of the Land Use Regulations and Sec 27.1.6.3 of the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Standards) to permit a change in business name for the existing, non-conforming monument sign (Sec. 7.2.1.3).

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on July 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Pagosa Secure Storage

80 Bastille Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Sunetha Property Management

970-422-7162

Notice of sale or disposal of contents

Units

#06 American Home Patient/Lincare

#09 Angela Brousseau

#28 David Tuggle

#L-12 Kasi Simmons

#L-14 G.W. Sills

Date of sale or disposal: July 5, 2019

Contents: miscellaneous

United Mini Storage

399A S. Hwy. 84

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Sunetha Property Management

970-422-7162

Notice of sale or disposal of contents

Unit #A-12 Laura King

Date of sale or disposal: July 8th, 2019

Contents: personal and miscellaneous

PUBLIC NOTICE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

The Archuleta County Board of Equalization (CBOE) will sit to review the assessment of all taxable property located in Archuleta County, as prepared by the Archuleta County Assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor beginning July 1 to August 5, 2019. Hearings will be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Request for Proposals: Nitrate-Free Uncured Hot Dogs

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting Proposals for a single company to provide district-wide fresh Nitrate-free Uncured Hot Dogs that meets the federal and state nutritional requirements.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to tstevens @pagosa.k12.co.us.

Copies of the complete RFP can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the Administration Office, Monday – Thursday from 8-4 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Request for Proposals: Pizza

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting Proposals for a single company to provide district-wide freshly made pizza utilizing fresh ingredients and meets the federal and state nutritional requirements.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to tstevens@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Copies of the complete RFP can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the Administration Office, Monday – Thursday from 8-4 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Boot Jack Ranch, LLC, 12500E. Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, (970)-946-4086 has

filed an application for a Construction Materials Limited Impact (110) Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Boot Jack River Rock Processing Area, and is located at or near Section 29,

Township 37 North, Range 1 East, New Mexico Prime Meridian.

The proposed date of commencement is August 1,2019, and the proposed date of completion is August 1, 2069. The proposed future use of the land is general agriculture.

Additional Information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorder’s office; 1201 N. Main St., Creede, CO 81130 (719) 658-2440, or the above named applicant. A complete copy of the application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder’s office and at the Division’s office.

Comments concerning the application and exhibits must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 P.M. on July 12, 2019.

