History Club, caregiver support group to meet in July

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Caregiver support group

The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for July 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for this support and respite group. Adults age 18 and older are eligible to participate. A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and is a chance for respite.

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping and learn about community resources and support.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be in July.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, new potatoes with green beans, yellow squash casserole, milk, salad bar and Key lime pie.

Friday, June 28 — Sausage with biscuits and gravy, steamed asparagus with lemon, Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Monday, July 1 — Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, zucchini medley, milk, salad bar and chocolate pie.

Tuesday, July 2 — Chicken piccata, orzo, eggplant gratin, broccoli with garlic and butter, milk, salad bar and chocolate raspberry cake.

Wednesday, July 3 — Shrimp and grits, southern succotash, yellow squash medley, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Thursday, July 4 — Closed for Independence Day.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend.