Grief support meetings conclude today

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

Many people experience difficult times as they go through grief. Professional counselors say that sharing the experiences with others in grief is an effective way for a person to heal.

The final grief support session is being held today, June 27, at the Community United Methodist Church. The meeting time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public has been invited to participate in the free sessions, which are nondenominational in nature.

Each session is self-contained, so a person does not have to attend all sessions.

The church is located at 434 Lewis St. Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor of the church.