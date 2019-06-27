19th Hole Concert Series continues tonight

By Evelyn Tennyson

Special to The PREVIEW

Last week’s nonprofit host for the 19th Hole Concert series was Aspen House. Along with local musicians the San Juan Mountain Boys, almost 200 music-loving concert-goers enjoyed wonderful music, fabulous weather and views from the Pagosa Springs Golf Course.

The 19th Hole Concerts continue tonight and hosting this evening’s event is Rise Above Violence. Rise Above Violence is one of six nonprofits chosen this year by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts. The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings through July 25 (no concert on July 4) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, offering fun and entertaining events.

Rise is a private nonprofit organization. Its primary mission is to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. They work to ensure victims’ rights are exercised and needs met.

Through the support of grants, donations, fundraising efforts and volunteers, Rise provides the following services:

• Immediate crisis intervention available 24 hours a day by an advocate trained to listen and provide support. Call anytime day or night at 264-9075.

• Court advocate to explain the criminal justice system and assist with civil restraining orders.

• Emergency transportation to safe shelter. Shelter provided by the SW Safehouse.

• Advocates to assist with other community agencies and supportive organizations.

• Information and referrals.

• Speakers and trainers to provide community education.

Rise recognizes that domestic violence is a repeating pattern and that recovery from either domestic violence or sexual assault can be a lengthy process. While its advocates are not professional counselors, they do understand. They are trained to assess victims’ needs identify and discuss their options, access available services, and provide information and referrals to other agencies available to help with long-term issues.

Tonight’s entertainment is Denise Chaney, a local singer/songwriter in Pagosa Springs who writes songs about faith, hope and identity. Join us tonight and let Chaney mesmerize you with her vocals and learn all about Rise.

The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) supporting the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and, please, leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.