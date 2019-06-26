FACE presents STEM day camp

By Janae Ash

Special to The SUN

Mark your calendar for the K.I.D.S Day Camp STEM week this summer. The STEM week will take place July 15-July 19 and is available for kids 8-12 years old. There will be two separate sessions from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Activities are designed to be hands-on, encourage inquiry, and make science learning fun and accessible. Campers will work collaboratively and creatively to explore different STEM topics each day of the week. Topics covered during the week will be astronomy, forensic science, engineering/physics, robotics and chemistry.

By participating in the STEM camp, students’ minds stay active and engaged during the summer break through activities that are both enlightening and enjoyable. Space is limited and filling up fast so call 264-4152, ext. 532, and reserve your spot today for the K.I.D.S Day Camp STEM week.

The STEM camp is proudly brought to you by the Foundation for Archuleta County Education (FACE) and in partnership with the Town of Pagosa Springs Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department K.I.D.S Day Camp. FACE is a nonprofit entity and relies on the community’s generous donations to succeed and provide such opportunities to the youth of Archuleta County.

If you would like to support FACE, donations can be made by check and mailed to P.O. Box 2051, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or donations can be made online at facepagosa.com.