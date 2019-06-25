‘Tarzan the Musical’ set to open July 5

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Tarzan the Musical” opens in two weeks. Curtains Up Pagosa’s blockbuster summer show has 50 cast members, an orchestra of musicians in the pit, a crew of 12 and dozens of volunteers working in preparation for a July 5 opening.

This past Sunday, cast and musicians worked together for the first time as they met for a sitzprobe, a gathering together rehearsal.

“Tarzan” is directed, produced and choreographed by Dale Johnson, with musical direction by Dale Scrivener and with Billy (Leo) Baughman conducting the pit.

Curtains Up Pagosa is Pagosa’s community theater. Tickets are available at the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce and at the door.

Veteran performer Gus Palma, a local favorite, portrays Tarzan. Include “Tarzan the Musical” in your holiday plans.