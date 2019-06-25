High Rollers concert and dance in Town Park to benefit Pagosa Wrestling Club

By Dan Janowsky

Special to The SUN

In January of this year, Andy Janowsky, lead singer of the High Rollers Band, announced his retirement from the live performance circuit. Many people were disappointed to learn the High Rollers would no longer be playing, as their outstanding music and enthusiastic shows had become an annual tradition in the Durango and Pagosa area.

The band soon realized that getting out would be more difficult than imagined and with certain events dependent on their participation, they agreed to play a limited number of “special” performances for the summer of 2019.

The Pagosa Wrestling Club is pleased to be on that list and as the band members generally agree, the annual benefit for the club is one of their favorites. And, so, we are happy to announce the High Rollers Band will play for the wrestling club benefit once again this year.

Join us for live music and a beautiful setting in downtown Pagosa Springs. The band will begin playing at 7 p.m. on July 13 in Town Park. More information to come, but for now mark your calendars and pass the word.