The Pagosa Duathlon: A race for a cause

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The SUN

Early registration for the Pagosa Duathlon Ends Friday, July 5. Race day is Saturday, July 13. At the 13th annual Pagosa Duathlon, there is a race for everyone.

Racing at the Pagosa Duathlon is more than just a fun way to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of Pagosa Country. Coming out for the race supports Rise Above Violence, your local domestic violence and sexual assault agency.

The Pagosa Duathlon is one of four annual events that raises funds to help support victims and survivors in our community. Rise provides advocacy, education and youth violence prevention services. To learn more about Rise Above Violence, go to riseaboveviolence.org.

Coming out for the race is just one way to help. We have a monthly donation program and are always in need of volunteers — both hotline advocate volunteers and special event help.

More about the race: The Dusty Kids Gravel Growler is a great race to inspire your youngest off-road racer. It begins with a 1-mile run and a 2-mile bike ride. A kids’ area with activities will be set up to keep them busy while the adults race. Burgers will begin to be served at 10 a.m. The Dirty Sprint is made for those beginning racers or those who want to come out for a quick race. It starts with a 3-mile trail run and then transitions to the 8-mile bike ride. All surrounded by beautiful scenery and single-track mountain trail.

If you are looking for a bit more of a challenge, we have the Dirty DU. Dirty Du’ers will run a full 6-mile loop starting on gravel roads, then quickly transitioning to single-track and ATV trails for a true mountain run experience. Then, off to the 14-mile bike section where you will sail down dusty trails, climb rocky slopes and wind your way through pines and aspens. The course includes improved trails like Catamount, Gopher Trail and Aspen Run. Obstacles not only include your normal downed trees, rocks and shrubs, but cows and their “presents,” too (it is called the Dirty Du for a reason).

With three divisions for each of the adult races — individual men or women’s divisions, or as a two-member relay team, one runner and one biker, there really is a race for everyone. Register online at www.PagosaDuathlon.com.

All racers receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt and post-race goodies. Top three finishers receive medals. Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Brockover Road.

This year, Rise is hosting an after party at the race site with burgers and beer to be served as racers finish the course. Spectators are encouraged to donate $5 for lunch. In order to create a fun atmosphere at the finish line, racers will have a staggered start based on estimated time to complete the courses. This will allow everyone to finish closer together and have the award ceremony around 11:30 a.m.

For all your race information, course maps, bike directions, registration and driving directions, go to www.PagosaDuathlon.com.

