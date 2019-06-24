Discussion group: Learn travel tips and talk about mental health topics

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

Two different discussion groups will meet to discuss YES Magazine at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 25, one at 1 p.m. and another especially to include folks with a “day job” at 6 p.m. Coffee and teas will be served.

The summer 2019 issue offers a unique look at traveling. Even if you are a seasoned traveler, you will learn a different perspective that may boggle your mind. I’m certain that our discussion will be lively.

Then, if there is time, we will review the fall 2018 issue called “The Mental Health Issue.” Mental health is an important topic for the Pagosa Springs community.

The Earth Community is always open to things that can be done to support people of all socio-economic levels. If you have ideas or suggestions, this will be the place to share them. Two articles up for discussion will be “The Economics of a Society Designed for Well-Being” and “7 Strategies to Turn Trauma Into Strength.” Each discussion follows the interests and needs of those present.

We are looking for a good film for a group showing at the library. If you have a suggestion or want to help with this, let us know.

Mark your calendar for a stimulating and inspiring talk by Fran Korten. She will be speaking at the library on Sept. 10 or 11.

The Pagosa Earth Community welcomes all visitors and members, alike. We hope to see you soon.

