Community singers to present patriotic concert July 3

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa musicians have again come together to present an awe-inspiring concert celebrating Independence Day for the community on Wednesday evening, July 3, at 7 p.m. The patriotic concert will be held at Community United Methodist Church.

Singers from throughout the area will wow their audience with a star-spangled concert of choral music and handbell arrangements. The choir is under the direction of Linda Parker, and the quodlibet handbells are directed by Susy Mekeal.

Director Linda Parker stated, “July Fourth is such a great family holiday. This concert is a must-see event. So many wonderful people will share their love of music, their love of country and love for our community. The concert is a family affair, appropriate for all ages.

Pagosa Springs really knows how to celebrate the Fourth of July and we hope everyone will begin their celebration a day early. Wear your Uncle Sam hat, your red, white and blue, and join us for this delightful presentation.

A reception will immediately follow the concert in the fellowship hall. Admission is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted.

