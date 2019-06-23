Another favorite July Fourth tradition continues

By Rick Artis

Special to The PREVIEW

Since its inception, the Pagosa Springs Community Band’s July Fourth concert has been a community favorite. Once again, the concert will be hosted by and held on the grounds of the Springs Resort and Spa, on the lawn overlooking the San Juan River, and will begin at 2 p.m.

The hotel is located at 165 Hot Springs Blvd. in downtown Pagosa Springs and can also be reached by crossing the footbridge behind the courthouse.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free concert. As with most of the band’s events, there is no charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. A significant portion of the money collected at all the concerts is returned to the community in the form of grants to the elementary, junior high and high schools, college scholarships given to local students, and the purchase of new music equipment for the schools.

Look for additional opportunities to support the music departments in the local schools coming this fall.

Players in the Community Band range in age from junior high school to … well, there’s no need go there. If you’ve been itching to dust off your instrument and give it a go again, this is a great opportunity to have some fun. The band is happy to accept new members.

The first rehearsal will be this Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Pagosa Springs Middle School band room. The entrance is near the corner of Lewis and 4th streets.

For additional information, please call Larry Baisdon at 371-9288 or Malinda Burnett at 903-7109.

