New Thought Center: Have faith in your decisions

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Know that you are directed by divine guidance and that you are compelled to think and act constructively. Therefore, everything you do or say carries with it a divine authority. Live with a sense of confidence, peace and joyful expectancy.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC) for Inspirational Living (formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) this Sunday, June 23, at 10 a.m., for our presentation: “Decisions, Decisions, Decisions.” We will explore strategies for making decisions that we can feel confident about.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

“When one attends group meditation, motivation gets higher, it encourages consistence with the practice,” said Kathryn Remati.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m., NTC will host artist and author Shari Silvey speaking on “Personal Transformation.”

On Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m., NTC will host Sue and John Love speaking on “Matrix Re-Imprinting: Beyond Emotional Freedom Technique.”

On Saturday, June 29, NTC will hold our annual rafting trip and picnic.

All are welcome. Please call NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

