Guided hike offered at Treasure Falls

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

Plunge into the mystery of the natural and cultural history that surrounds Treasure Falls in this short interpretive hike on Saturday, June 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Directions: Travel east on U.S. 160 about 16 miles to the Treasure Falls parking area on the right (east). Elevation at trailhead is 8,500 feet. Elevation gain is 325 feet. Recommended for people of all ages.

For additional information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268 or stop by the office at 180 Pagosa St. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Follow these topics: Forest, Outdoors, Top Stories