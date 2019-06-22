Damage discovered along many roads and trails in San Juan National Forest

By Denise Alonzo

Special to The SUN

After a tremendous amount of snowfall over the winter months, high levels of water runoff continue to impact roads and trails in the San Juan National Forest. Visitors should anticipate encountering washouts, debris piles and other conditions that make travel impossible.

Temporary closures will be put into place for public safety and to protect resources where needed. Repair work will be done as soon as possible, however, damage is extensive in many places and could take years to fix. Please refer to the website for current conditions: www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan/.

Follow these topics: Forest, Outdoors, Top Stories