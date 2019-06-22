Damage discovered along many roads and trails in San Juan National Forest

Photo courtesy San Juan National Forest
East Fork Road, No. 667, is closed at Treasure Mountain trailhead as Lane Creek took out a section of the road. The first portion of the road is open for high clearance vehicles only due to creeks running high. Silver Falls cannot be accessed. After a tremendous amount of snowfall over the winter, high water runoff continues to impact roads and trails in the San Juan National Forest. Visitors should anticipate encountering washouts, debris piles and other conditions on Forest Service roads that may make travel impossible.

By Denise Alonzo
Special to The SUN
Temporary closures will be put into place for public safety and to protect resources where needed. Repair work will be done as soon as possible, however, damage is extensive in many places and could take years to fix. Please refer to the website for current conditions: www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan/.

This story was posted on June 22, 2019.