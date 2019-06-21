Starting Your Business Workshop offered

Just a little more than half of start-up businesses make it to their fourth year.

Here are some of the top reasons: no market for the product or service, ran out of cash or poor financial leverage, not the right team of people, got out-competed for the product, poor marketing or having a product without a business model.

Are you in the process of starting a business or considering starting one?

The Chamber will be hosting a Starting Your Business Workshop on Thursday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Chamber conference room at 105 Hot Springs Blvd. The cost for the class including lunch is $25. You can visit the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com and register.

The day will be filled with key start-up business information from a slate of business experts. The facilitators will include an accountant, a lawyer, governmental agencies, bankers, Region 9 and the SBDC.

Are you setting up your business as an LLC, a partnership or sole proprietorship? Do you have a relationship with a bank or appropriate financing? Do you need specific business assistance with marketing, QuickBooks or other pertinent business tools? Do you know the zoning laws or requirements for your business before you open your business? Just because you want to pursue your passion, do you have the right tools to make a dream into a reality?

Invest in your business now before spending tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars later in a venture that might prove unsuccessful. You will be able to speak with a myriad of experts all in one place and walk away with some key start-up business tips and pitfalls to avoid. Be one of the successful business statistics and start off on the right foot by attending this valuable workshop. If you have questions on the class, contact the Chamber at 264-2360 or register online at www.pagosachamber.com.

Fundraisers and events

It’s summer and the events are happening. One of the benefits that many nonprofit Chamber members take advantage of is the opportunity for the Chamber to sell their event tickets. People find that stopping by the Chamber is convenient as they are on their way to the post office or other downtown errands or they can purchase tickets for multiple events in one place.

Here are some of the upcoming events that you can purchase tickets for. The Chamber has tickets for the upcoming Curtains Up Pagosa summer musical production of “Tarzan.” The show will be held July 5-7 and July 11-13 and tickets are $20 for adults and seniors and $10 for students and children under 5 are free. For the Sunday matinee on July 7, children 10 and younger in costume get in free.

You can get your tickets for Rotary’s Casino Night. Tickets are $45 and there are a limited amount available. Purchasing a ticket also gets you entered into a cash prize drawing and you will enjoy live music, a silent auction, appetizers, a cash bar and more.

Chimney Rock has tickets at the Chamber for their Solstice on the San Juan event on June 22 at 6 p.m. Native American flute, drum music and storytelling will take place at the GGP site in Centennial Park. Tickets are $25 in advance and $5 for children up to age 15. There will also be door prizes.

Habitat for Humanity’s event, “Hat’s Off to Habitat” Ladies Luncheon will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17. There will be a guest speaker, luncheon, fashion show and silent auction. Tickets are available at the Chamber and online at www.habitatarchuleta.org.

Please note that ticket purchases for all events must be transacted by cash or check, no credit cards can be accepted as these are not Chamber events, but individual organizational events. If you are a nonprofit organization, a Chamber member and would like us to sell your tickets, please contact us for more information on utilizing this benefit.

Don’t forget that the Chamber also has the Fourth of July parade applications and waivers available. These documents are available in hard copy or downloadable on the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com. Applications can be downloaded and emailed to pagosaparade@gmail.com or returned to the Chamber offices by noon on July 1. Remember, for every person on your float, a separate waiver must be completed and singed and turned in with your application.

Membership news

Our renewing members this week include Pagosa Riverside Campground, the Pagosa Bar, Fort Lewis College and Tri-County Head Start.

It is a busy time for our business community. Remember that staff training is one of the most important components of running your business. If you are interested in having the Chamber assist you with customer service training, please contact us at 264-2360 or director@pagosachamber.com.

