Smoke in area is from Arizona fires

According to Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux, the 65,903-acre Woodbury Fire burning east of Phoenix is the cause for smoke in the region today. There are multiple fires burning in Arizona, California and New Mexico, which are adding to the haziness.

The following smoke information is provided by San Juan Basin Public Health.

Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.



Other tips to protect yourself:

• Close windows and doors and stay inside. However, do not close up your home tightly if it makes it dangerously warm inside.

• Only if they are filtered, run the air conditioning, your evaporative cooler, or the fan feature on your home heating system (with the heat turned off). Keep the outdoor air intake closed and be sure the filter is clean. Filtered air typically has less smoke than the air outdoors. Running these appliances if they are not filtered can make indoor smoke worse.

• As temperatures cool in the evening inversion conditions worsen and smoke in low lying areas may become thicker, especially if the outdoor air is still. It tends to be worst near dawn.

• Close bedroom windows at night.

• To prepare for nighttime smoke, consider airing out your home during the early or middle of the afternoon when smoke tends to be more diluted. Use your best judgment. If smoke is thick during the day, follow the tips above.

Please contact your primary health care provider if symptoms persist or become more severe.

