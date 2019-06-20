Theatre spotlight: Freelance director Christopher Willard back at Thingamajig

By Cynda Green

Special to The PREVIEW

There are no limits to Christopher Willard’s talent and passion for all things theater.

Willard joined Thingamajig Theatre Company this summer as director of “Ring of Fire” and “Mamma Mia.” He was last seen on Thingamajig’s stage in 2011 in their first production. NYC-based Glenn Walsh wrote about that 2011 performance:“[Artistic director Tim Moore and executive director Laura Moore] had invited their friend, Christopher Willard, artistic director of Breckenridge Backstage Theater, to open Thingamajig. Willard drove to town with his personal clown car of 40 characters to present a two-week production of ‘Fully Committed,’ a one-man show centered on Sam, a 30-something aspiring — and despairing — actor earning his living as a reservations clerk in the sub-basement of a trendy New York restaurant.

“… Willard’s sold out three-month production in Denver won an Ovation Award seven years ago. Willard was making his last appearance, in fact, as a professional and personal gift to the Moores.”

Willard worked nine years at Arvada Center prior to Breckenridge Backstage Theater where, while growing the theater, he produced 130 shows, directed 70 and acted in 30 shows. Willard received kudos for his successful Children’s Theater program at Backstage. “They are our future audience.”

Fast forward to 2018, when Willard ended his 13-year run as artistic director of Backstage.

He explained, “I wanted to be somewhere — Thingamajig for instance. What’s exciting is that Tim and Laura give their performers and their production staff the power and support to create. And not to have that censored.

“Here there’s an artistic freedom that is liberating — that allows the artist to make choices that still realize the story but with a unique vision attached to it. I was able to say to Tim, can we do an older Johnny and a younger Johnny (‘Ring of Fire’).

“And ‘Mamma Mia!’ is a different version. When we looked at it, we realized we had all these supportive vocals even when they weren’t on stage, and that’s because they’re ABBA songs and people want to hear them the way they heard them on the radio. But when transferred to stage, what do you do with all these disembodied voices? How do you justify them? That was my main challenge. So when I looked at it and talked to Tim, I said I think this is very Shakespearean — the whole creation of the story of lovers who are lost in the woods. And the ensemble — the people in the village — should be our fairies, our Pucks, and they’re the ones that should be manipulating fate and moving the characters around and are ever-present. So you’re going to see the ensemble on stage manipulating the characters, changing the set, pushing the story forward, making it all happen. That’s how I justify having them on stage. A different approach, and Tim said go for it.”

Willard is also an accomplished playwright. Two of his plays — “Hidden” and “Office Space” — have been produced at Thingamajig.

“I really enjoy writing, but writing is kind of lonely. Sometimes I write in order to clean my apartment. I’ll procrastinate and get a spotless apartment and then there’s nothing left to do but write. Procrastination is part of my process,” he noted.

The life of a freelance directer has its uncertainties.

“What happens next I don’t know. I like directing. It’s not a power trip. It’s about giving ownership to the actors and inspiring them. I like to be a teacher,” he explained.

For information and to purchase tickets for Thingamajig’s summer repertory season (“Ring of Fire,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Alice in Wonderland JR”), please visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

