School district addresses facility concerns

The future of Archuleta School District facilities, as well as potential improvements that could be made to them, were discussed by the district’s Board of Education (BOE) at a regular meeting on June 11.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories