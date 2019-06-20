Public Notices 06/20/2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Thomas M. Darrigan, Deceased

Case No. 2019 PR 30023

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 20, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published June 20, 27 and July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COUNTY COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

449 SAN JUAN STREET

PO BOX 148

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO 81147

Case No. 19C55

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on June 14, 2019, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Julie Ludwig Diamond be changed to Julile Ann Ludwig Kelly.

/s/ Cheryl Mulberry

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published June 20, 27 and July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DATE OF NOTICE: 2nd week – June 20, 2019

3rd week – June 27, 2019

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That ‘personal property’ stored in Alpine Storage, 4664 US 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in:

UNIT 5 (Valdez, MaryAnn, PO Box 1522, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

UNIT 10 (Valdez, MaryAnn, PO Box 1522, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

UNIT 33 (Valdez, MaryAnn, PO Box 1522, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

UNIT 35 (Valdez, MaryAnn, PO Box 1522, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

UNIT 37 (Elledge, Tim, PO Box 2502, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

DATE OF SALE: June 29, 2019

TIME OF SALE: 8 a.m.

TERMS OF SALE: CASH (immediate removal)

PLACE OF SALE: Alpine Storage, 4664 US Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NAME OF FORECLOSING PARTY: Alpine Storage

ADDRESS OF FORECLOSING PARTY: 4664 US Hwy 160 (PO Box 422) Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

This sale is held to enforce the rights of Alpine Storage under a rental agreement.

Executed by: Brandye Kiker, Manager

Dated: June 13, 2019

Published June 20 and 27, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the Vista Boulevard Asphalt Preservation Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on July 9, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project involves asphalt preservation on approximately 0.76 miles of roadway on Vista Boulevard. The project includes traffic control, crack sealing, full depth patching, milling, asphalt overlaying, subgrade stabilization, chip sealing and pavement marking.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained on or after June 20, 2019, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $50.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held June 27, 2019, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time.

Date: June 20, 2019

Published June 20 and 27, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received applications for “Major Subdivision Sketch Plan” and “Major Design Review Sketch”, requesting amendments to the previously approved Planned Unit Development known as Mountain Lake Villas located at 3500 W. Hwy 160.

The Planning Commission will consider the applications at a public hearing scheduled on June 25, 2019 at 5:30pm.

The public hearing will be conducted in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 20, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

