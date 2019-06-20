Pagosa Stitchers make hats and scarves for Operation Gratitude

In March, local knitter and weaver Annie May Stone, pictured in the orange sweater, presented an opportunity for the Pagosa Stitchers to knit and crochet as many hats and scarves as possible by the Operation Gratitude’s June deadline. The group proceeded to purl, drop stitch and magic loop a total of 70 hats and scarves to donate, which will be included in care packages to lift the spirits of deployed troops. The stitchers also participate in several worthwhile causes right here at home.

By Debby Donovan
Special to The SUN
Operation Gratitude is a program created to lift the spirits and meet the evolving needs of the U.S. military and first-responder communities by providing volunteer opportunities for Americans to express their appreciation to all who serve our nation.

This story was posted on June 20, 2019.