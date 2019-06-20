Friday night is Las Vegas night in Pagosa

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Rotary Casino Night Las Vegas promises to be a fun-packed evening. On June 21 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., the event will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse on Port Avenue.

Think dancing, play-money wagering and consuming tidbits and beverages. You will even get $50,000 of play money to play black jack, roulette or Texas hold ‘em at the end of the evening your chips will be converted into tickets. Those tickets will then be drawn for prizes, such as a four-night stay in a private home in Sedona, Ariz., with golf for two and a wine tasting, tickets on the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and a stay at the Antler’s Rio Grande Lodge with Creede Repertory tickets, just to name a few. Dance to the music of the Retro Cats, win at the silent auction, enjoy the cash bar, munchies and desserts. It will be the most fun you can find on a Friday night in Pagosa.

But wait, there’s more. Your entry ticket will be drawn for cash prize awards of $100, $200 and $400.

All proceeds will go to the Pagosa Rotary Scholarship Fund which serves a multitude of educational needs for the students of Pagosa schools.

If you have other obligations and can’t attend, buy a ticket or two and gift a friend or neighbor. They will have a great time, you will be a good friend and you will be rewarded, knowing you are helping a needed cause in our community. The number of tickets are limited due to the event’s popularity and space. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, The Choke Cherry Tree or from any Rotarian. Tickets are $45 or $50 at the door.

Casino Night, Pagosa style, is a better bet than Las Vegas could ever be.

