Archuleta County DHS receives ‘distinguished performance’ award

Archuleta County Department of Human Services (ACDHS) was honored as a “distinguished performer” among all other human services departments in Colorado and was noted as the top performer in the state for 2018 at the Colorado Counties Inc. conference on June 4.

