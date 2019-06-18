Structure demolition begins tomorrow for McCabe Creek project

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin demolishing additional structures for its McCabe Creek project tomorrow.

According to Town Manager Andrea Phillips, the demolition includes two small structures on the north side of the highway and one larger commercial structure on the south side of the highway.

Solar Valley, CDOT’s contractor for the project, will be setting up security fencing today and begin demolition tomorrow.

“Per CDOT, they should be done in a couple of weeks. They feel confident that it would be done by July 4th,” wrote Phillips in an email Tuesday. “Per CDOT these lots will be brought down to grade and will be reseeded. Note that there is no funding for the construction of McCabe Creek at this time but it is on CDOT’s priority list.”

Follow these topics: Business, CDOT, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs