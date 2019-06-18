Curtains Up Pagosa’s “Tarzan the Musical”

Curtains Up Pagosa’s “Tarzan the Musical” cast members have been practicing their ape movements for almost eight weeks now. They will be ready for opening night on July 5. Directed and produced by Dale Johnson, with music direction by Dale Scrivener and Billy Baughman, “Tarzan” is shaping up to be a blockbuster show. Included in the cast are: Colter Rose, Hudson Mazur, Hope Domingo, Avonlea Thomas, Mila Muller, Connor Thomas, Charity Domingo, Olivia Mazur, Hannah Rockensock, Sienna Rose, Emma Ziminsky, Carissa McSwain, Chandler Mazur, Hannah Girardin, Caroline Smith, Kaeden Thomas, Ethan Mazur, Elise Yeager, Gracelyn Kiker, Evelyn Rose, Johanna Beaird, Hayden Kiker, Anneka Slead, Marissa Medina, Riley Perrie, Mattie Joyner, Alien Domingo, Pat Doocy and Bryan Reese.

