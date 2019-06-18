Aspire and Knights of Columbus to hold breakfast fundraiser on July 4

Join Aspire and The Knights of Columbus for a special pancake breakfast on July 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Parish Hall at 455 Lewis St.

All proceeds from the event go toward the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for Aspire.

Aspire is a prenatal care and parenting education provider in Pagosa Springs.

“This year, The Knights of Columbus, our local chapter, they’re partnering with us because we’re going for a Knights of Columbus ultrasound grant,” said Marcy Mitchell, executive director for Aspire Pagosa. “Our ultrasound machine here is about ten years old. So, it’s kind of getting its last legs, and so, we needed a new machine, which is about $28,000.”

Mitchell explained that The Knights of Columbus has an ultrasound grant program, where the local Knights chapter helps raise half the money and then the national chapter will match it.

Mitchell said the new machine will allow Aspire to do ultrasound scans as early five weeks and their current machine does scans starting around seven weeks of pregnancy.

Mitchell noted all of Aspire’s early detection scans are free.

“Come out and have a great breakfast before the parade, get parking downtown early and then eat,” Mitchell said of the event.

Tickets to the event are $7 at the door and the meal will include pancakes, sausage and juice, coffee or tea.

More information about Aspire can be found at aspirepagosa.org

