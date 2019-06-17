Pagosa Community Concert Band to begin rehearsals for July 4 concert

By Larry Baisdon

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Band will soon begin preparing for its July 4 concert. The concert will be held on the lawn, under the tent, at The Springs Resort and Spa at 2 p.m.

The concert is open to the public and is free of charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

Rehearsals for the concert will begin on June 22 in the Pagosa Springs Middle School band room at 10 a.m. The second rehearsal, on June 29, also at the middle school, will also start at 10 a.m. The final rehearsal will be at the middle school on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. All rehearsals will run about an hour and a half.

If you have not played with the Community Band and would like to, here is your big chance. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played in years, come to the rehearsals and get started with us. We will be really happy to have you.

Questions? Call Larry Baisdon at 317-9288 or Malinda Burnett at 903-7109.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories