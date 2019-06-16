El Pomar Foundation allocates funds to nonprofits in region

By Erin Kerr

Special to The SUN

El Pomar trustees approved $98,000 allocated to 13 nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting.

Through the foundation’s grant-making process, the following local organizations were awarded grants:

• Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County — $5,000 toward home building and repairs; competitive.

• Pagosa Area Trails Council — $2,000 in general operating support.

• Western Heritage Event Center Inc. — $5,000 toward a covered pavilion; Regional Merit.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide firsthand information about current needs in their own communities. Regional councils invite organizations to apply for all regional council grants.

The Award for Leadership and Service recognizes one council-nominated individual from each of the 11 regions who demonstrates an extraordinary level of commitment to his or her community. From the 11 nominees, a committee selects the award recipient who directs a $25,000 grant toward the organization of his or her choosing, while the other 10 nominees direct $2,500 grants to an organization of their choosing.

The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs, and equine-related disaster response programs.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, visit www.elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomar-funds/.

El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives.

Follow these topics: Business, Lifestyle, News, Nonprofit, Top Stories