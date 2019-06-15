St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church to begin confirmation classes

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be starting confirmation classes for young adults ages 13 to 18 years of age.

If your teenager has been baptized and is interested in being confirmed in the Episcopal church, please call the church office at 731-5801.

The confirmation will be held at the 10 a.m. church service on Aug. 4, and the recently-elected bishop of Colorado, Bishop Kimberly Lucas, will be presiding.

Confirmation is the sacrament where the confirmanent accepts the responsibilities of an adult in the church by acknowledging their belief in God, accepting responsibility for practicing their faith and participating in the life of the church.

There will be five sessions, beginning on Sunday, June 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the church library. Each confirmanent will have a sponsor who will help guide them through the classes and be with them when they are presented to the bishop for confirmation.

St. Patrick’s welcomes all to their church and their communion table, and encourages young adults in the community to consider this opportunity for confirmation.

