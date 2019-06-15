Register now for Pee Wee Soccer

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is excited to offer Pee Wee Soccer for ages 3-4. Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office through July 12.

The season will be held in the month of August on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The cost is $35 per participant, which will include a uniform jersey.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.

K.I.D.S. (Kickin’ it During Summer) Day Camp

Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer?

The K.I.D.S. Day Camp is open to children ages 5-12.

The camp started on June 3 and will run through Aug. 2. It is offered Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities scheduled for each day start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

All children that are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.

Applications for this program are currently open. Program fees are: $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop in (upon availability), and there is a onetime application fee of $15 per child. Multiple-child discounts also available. Weekly registrations are required.

For more information about this program, please call 264-4152, ext. 532.

