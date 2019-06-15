New Thought topic: ‘In My Father’s House are Many Mansions’

By Lisa Burnson

As Father’s Day approaches, we prepare to celebrate fathers’ contributions. Men comprise half the population — that’s a lot of celebrating. And celebrate we should, for fathers deserve all the thanks and honor we can give them.

But some have fallen short, as we are human. And humans have forever fallen short of divine ideals. No one has been perfect in human form, except that one who came to earth to show us the way. Jesus often spoke of the Father and the relationship of the Father to the Son and how important this relationship is. He gave us an understanding of the Father as the Divine Mind of which humankind has access at any time if only we go within and listen. Asking for divine guidance is our heritage. Yet many find it difficult and feel unworthy. But, if a father builds you a mansion, who are you to deny his gift? And if he deems you worthy, how can you be anything less?

This Sunday, June 16, at 10 a.m., all are welcome to join our speaker, Janie Garms, RN, as she brings our message of divine mind working through us to bring progress in our understanding of divine ideals, and how to manifest them in our lives.

We will have a small gift for all fathers, including those who have nurtured a niece, nephew or four-legged youngster.

Meditation circle

The New Thought Center (NTC) holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

“When one attends group meditation, motivation gets higher, it encourages consistence with the practice.” — Kathryn Remati.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m., NTC will host author David Thomas Hamilton, who will be speaking on “How To Use The Laws of The Universe — The Art of Allowing.” There is no charge. Donations are appreciated. Please call NTC for more information.

On Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m., NTC will host artist and author Shari Silvey, who will be speaking on “Personal Transformation.”

On Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m., NTC will host Sue and John Love, who will be speaking on “Matrix Re-Imprinting: Beyond Emotional Freedom Technique.”

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures, and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

