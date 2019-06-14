- News
Pagosa Springs’ Devin Wilson (54) stands with Adams State University (ASU) basketball representatives during pre-game recognitions at last weekend’s 2019 Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games, held at ASU in Alamosa. Wilson and the girls’ basketball Black Team placed fourth after losing 45-35 to Blue in the June 7 semifinals, and 49-25 to White in the next afternoon’s third-place game.
